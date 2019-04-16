Obituary



He was born on Aug. 22, 1939, to Early Archie and Lena Beckner Leath.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Willard Leath.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, LaDonna and Jimmy Haley of Pinnacle, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Myron and Doris Leath of Woodlawn; two grandchildren and spouses; three great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Willard Leath and Angel Clark of Johnson City, Tenn.; and a nephew.

A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Marvin Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the McKenzie Cemetery.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

