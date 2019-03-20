Obituary



He was born in Carroll County to the late Charlie Wesley Hanks and Bertha Roxanna Alderman Hanks.

Survivors include his wife, Fern Frazier Hanks of the home; children and spouses, Sam and Michelle Hanks of Fancy Gap, Mark and Sherri Hanks of Austinville, Cindy and Russell Hall of Cleveland, Tenn., and Dedra and Steven Sena of Ooltewah, Tenn.; sisters and brother-in-law, Myrtle Briggs of Salem and Katherine and Kyle Frazier of Austinville; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Marie Hanks of Pulaski; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145

(276) 728-2041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019

