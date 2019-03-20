Donald L. Hanks, 72, of Woodlawn, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Carroll County to the late Charlie Wesley Hanks and Bertha Roxanna Alderman Hanks.
Survivors include his wife, Fern Frazier Hanks of the home; children and spouses, Sam and Michelle Hanks of Fancy Gap, Mark and Sherri Hanks of Austinville, Cindy and Russell Hall of Cleveland, Tenn., and Dedra and Steven Sena of Ooltewah, Tenn.; sisters and brother-in-law, Myrtle Briggs of Salem and Katherine and Kyle Frazier of Austinville; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Marie Hanks of Pulaski; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019