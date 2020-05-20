Donald Lee Phillips, 73, of Galax, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville.
He was born in Carroll County on May 14, 1947, to the late Halfred Phillips and Alma Hodges Phillips.
Survivors include his son, Bradley Lee Phillips of Galax; daughter, Missy Ruiz and husband Andres of Cana; brothers, Herbert Phillips and wife, Betty, Larry Phillips and wife, Lois and Martin Phillips and wife, Nancy, all of Galax; sisters, Frances Jennings and husband, Junior, of Ennice, N.C., Sue Anders and husband, Kenneth and Brenda Norman and husband, Donnie, both of Galax; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A committal service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Coal Creek Memorial Cemetery in Galax. Pastor Ed Bowman will officiate.
Published in Galax Gazette on May 20, 2020