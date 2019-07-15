Donald Ray Caldwell, 58, of Galax, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 3, 1961, in Carroll County, to the late Billy Dean Caldwell and Rita Sue Allen Caldwell McKenzie.
Survivors include his mother, Rita Sue McKenzie of Galax; sisters and brother-in-law: JoAnn Tarbox of Roanoke, Helen Irene Edwards of Galax, Teresa Kay Bullion and Dean of Baywood; brothers and sister-in-law, Billy Dean Caldwell and Ricky Thomas McKenzie and Lisa, all of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial were held July 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Allen Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019