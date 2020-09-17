1/
Donald Rex Anderson
1932 - 2020
Donald Rex Anderson, better known as Rex Anderson, 88, of Woodlawn, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Grayson County on Aug. 17, 1932, to the late Enoch and Minnie Cornett Anderson.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Anderson of Woodlawn; daughter, Lorene Anderson of Galax; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Nancy Anderson and Jeffery and Libby Haga, all of Galax and Sean and Christine Haga of Watertown, N.Y.; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and spouse, Linda and Bobby Haulsee of Marion and Laura S. Brannock of Little River, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with the Rev. James Cowley officiating. Friends may call at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Monta Vista Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
