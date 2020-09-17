Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Grayson County on Aug. 17, 1932, to the late Enoch and Minnie Cornett Anderson.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Anderson of Woodlawn; daughter, Lorene Anderson of Galax; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Nancy Anderson and Jeffery and Libby Haga, all of Galax and Sean and Christine Haga of Watertown, N.Y.; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and spouse, Linda and Bobby Haulsee of Marion and Laura S. Brannock of Little River, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with the Rev. James Cowley officiating. Friends may call at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

