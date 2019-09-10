Donald Stephen Grimes, better known as Steve Grimes, 68, of Galax, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at his home.
Steve was born in Grayson County on June 8, 1951, to Roy Wilkenson and Edith Rosamond Carr Grimes.
Survivors include his son, Scott Grimes of Galax; a grandson; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Everett Stanley of Fries; two nephews; and ex-wife and mother of his children, Lynne Grimes of Galax.
There will be no services for Steve held at this time.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019