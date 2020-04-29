Donald Wayne Melton, 63, of Galax, died Monday, April 21, 2020, in the New River Valley Medical Center in Radford.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1956, in Carroll County, to Carlos Howard and Betty Louise Summers Melton.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Kay Melton of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry and Kelly Melton of Galax and Randall and Cindy Melton of Hillsville; two nieces; two nephews; and three aunts.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Meadow Creek Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Roger Redd officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Under guidelines from the CDC social distancing will be enforced.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020