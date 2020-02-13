Donald Wayne Phillips, 66, of Woodlawn, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows.
He was born in Carroll County to the late Giles and Edith Marshall Phillips.
Survivors include his sisters and brother-in-law, Virginia and Artie Gallimore of Hillsville and Annie May Phillips of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held today, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Garry Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardner Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020