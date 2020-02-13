Donald Wayne Phillips

Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Obituary
Donald Wayne Phillips, 66, of Woodlawn, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. 
He was born in Carroll County to the late Giles and Edith Marshall Phillips. 
Survivors include his sisters and brother-in-law, Virginia and Artie Gallimore of Hillsville and Annie May Phillips of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held today, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Garry Allen officiating.  Burial will follow in the Gardner Memorial Cemetery.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
