She was born in Roanoke on July 16, 1949, to Robert Frank and Mary Ann Newman Jones.

Survivors include her sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and Rodney Jennings of Galax, Angela and Lorenzo Fortunato of Austin, Texas and Kimberly and Andy Wilson of Galax; nieces and spouse; a great-niece; a great-nephew; and friends and caregivers, Vicky Hill, Sue Bond, Susan Shelar, Shawneai Wimmer and Barry Armstrong.

A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

