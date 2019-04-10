Donna Gail Wagoner, 69, of Galax, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the home of her sister.
She was born in Roanoke on July 16, 1949, to Robert Frank and Mary Ann Newman Jones.
Survivors include her sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and Rodney Jennings of Galax, Angela and Lorenzo Fortunato of Austin, Texas and Kimberly and Andy Wilson of Galax; nieces and spouse; a great-niece; a great-nephew; and friends and caregivers, Vicky Hill, Sue Bond, Susan Shelar, Shawneai Wimmer and Barry Armstrong.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019