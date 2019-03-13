Donna Sue McMillan Lane, 72, of Hickory, N.C., died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory, N.C.
She was born Jan. 30, 1947, in Grayson County.
She was the daughter of the late Norris McMillan and Ruth Byrd McMillan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Roy Lee Lane.
Survivors include her son, Justin Roy Lane; daughters, Elizabeth Anne Lane and Jessica Leah Maurer and husband Tim; four grandchildren; sister, Sara Frances Delp and husband Doug; brother-in-law, Dale Curtis Lane and wife Maxine; sister-in-law, Donna Lane Cole and husband, Sam; and many nieces and nephews.
A Service of Remem-brance will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Hickory, N.C., with the Rev. Whit Malone and the Rev. Heather Davis officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the Lane family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, c/o of the Good Samaritan Fund, 237 2nd Street NW, Hickory, N.C. 28601.
Drum Funeral Home, Hickory, N.C., is serving the family.
First Presbyterian Church
237 2nd St NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019