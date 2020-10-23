Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Woodlawn (Carroll County) on Sept. 29, 1942, to the late Roby Lee and Dorothy Rakes Alderman.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Alderman of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Robert Thompson of Statesville, N.C.; sons and daughter-in-law, Rodney Alderman of Galax and the Rev. Brian and Monica Alderman of Bristol, Tenn.; three grandchildren and spouse; one great-grandson; sisters, Violet Brewer and Lois Ann Wagoner, both of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Mitchell and Arlowene Alderman of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.

A drive thru visitation will be held Wednesday from noon noon until 1 p.m. in the Felts Memorial Cemetery.

A private graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Brian Alderman and Pastor Jackie Poe officiating

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral home is serving the family.

