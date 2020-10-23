1/
Donnie Lee Alderman
1942 - 2020
Donnie Lee Alderman, 78, of Galax, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Woodlawn (Carroll County) on Sept. 29, 1942, to the late Roby Lee and Dorothy Rakes Alderman.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Alderman of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Robert Thompson of Statesville, N.C.; sons and daughter-in-law, Rodney Alderman of Galax and the Rev. Brian and Monica Alderman of Bristol, Tenn.; three grandchildren and spouse; one great-grandson; sisters, Violet Brewer and Lois Ann Wagoner, both of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Mitchell and Arlowene Alderman of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A drive thru visitation will be held Wednesday from noon noon until 1 p.m. in the Felts Memorial Cemetery.
A private graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Brian Alderman and Pastor Jackie Poe officiating
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Felts Memorial Cemetery
OCT
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Felts Memorial Cemetery
