Doris Edwards Poole, 90, of Hillsville, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Waddell Nursing and Rehab in Galax.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Poole; and her parents, George and Drucilla Edwards.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Jean Lyon; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be private.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020