Dorothy Louise Cox Davis
1929 - 2020
Dorothy Louise Cox Davis, 91, of Galax, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie.
She was born in Grayson County on April 15, 1929, to Arthur Glenn and Velva Winesett Cox.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lemuel Dennie (L.D.) Davis.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Rebecca Davis of North Carolina and Douglas and Sharon Davis of Galax; sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley Harless of Oklahoma, Pat and Brad Hough of Arizona and Betty Cox of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Shelby Cox and Arthur and Faye Cox, all of Galax, and Clarence and Barbara Cox and Jim and Joan Cox, all of North Carolina; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one step great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law and husband, Mary Etta and Howard Hilton of Texas; and brother-in-law and wife, Jim and Emily Davis of Virginia.
A graveside service was held Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Mt. Vale Cemetery with the Rev. David Payne and Pastor Ronnie Collins officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
