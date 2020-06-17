Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Galax on April 15, 1967.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Latasha and Lucus Hawks of Low Gap, N.C.; two grandsons; mother and step-father, Pat and Randy Bond; father and step-mother, Fred and Margie Carico, all of Galax; sister-in-law, Amy Carico; and his fiancé, Kay Hall Billings of Independence.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Galyean Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until time for the graveside service at the Galyean Cemetery.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.



