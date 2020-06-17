Douglas Clay “Cotton” Carico
1967 - 2020
Douglas Clay  "Cotton" Carico, 53, of Galax, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Galax on April 15, 1967.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Latasha and Lucus Hawks of Low Gap, N.C.; two grandsons; mother and step-father, Pat and Randy Bond; father and step-mother, Fred and Margie Carico, all of Galax; sister-in-law, Amy Carico;  and his fiancé, Kay Hall Billings of Independence.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Galyean Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until time for the graveside service at the Galyean Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.


Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
