Douglas Conley Milgrim, 82, of Galax, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Carroll County on Aug. 17, 1937, to the late Parker and Pearl Marie Moore Milgrim.
Survivors include his son, Christopher Milgrim of Windsor, S.C.; one grandson; brother and sister-in-law, Delano and Louise Milgrim of Independence; sisters-in-law, Alyce Milgrim and Evidene Milgrim; and three nieces and a nephew.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020