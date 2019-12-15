Douglas R. Crawford, 69, formerly of Galax, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in the Virginia Veteran's Care Center, Roanoke.
He was born June 7, 1950.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Lena L. Crawford.
Survivors include a daughter, Talisha C. Jaime (Pedro); two granddaughters; two sisters, Brenda East (Bill) and Linda Turman (TL); four nephews; two nieces; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at High Country Services at 11 a.m. Pastor Ronnie Harrison will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9929 or to Landmark Church, Galax, Va.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019