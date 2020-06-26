Dr. James Peter (“Pete”) King Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dr. James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. James Peter ("Pete") King Jr., 91, of Roaring Gap, N.C., passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 91, in Elkin, N.C. 
Pete was born March 14, 1929, in Charlottesville, Va., to Rose Rasmussen King and Dr. James Peter King, and grew up in Radford, Va. 
He graduated from Roanoke College and received his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency in Otolaryngology (ENT). 
He later served in the United States Navy as a medical officer and Lt. Commander. After completing his military service, Dr. King spent well over 40 years in private practice in Roanoke and Galax, Va.
Pete was preceded in death by his eldest son, James Peter King III; his parents; and Anna Whitman King.
Survivors include wife, Patricia Gillock King; children, Dr. Elizabeth McLeod (Patrick), Sarah Miller (Randy), Maury Gillock (Chris), Parker Gillock (Janet) and Beau King; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as sisters, Ann King Wehler and Susan Gaskins; brother, Dr. William ("Bill") King (Cornelia); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pete was an avid golfer and member of High Meadows Golf and Country Club where he shared his love and interest for the game with his family and many dear friends. 
In addition to his love for golf, Pete was a proud member of the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) under the alias "Booger." 
Pete loved football and was a longtime Green Bay Packers fan. More than anything, Pete enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially loved eating ice cream with his grandchildren. 
Last spring Pete celebrated his 90th birthday with a festive gathering of generations of family and close friends, all of whom cherish him dearly.
In keeping with CDC Covid-19 guidelines, a private family service is planned. 
There will be a celebration of life planned for a later date. 
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the University of Virginia Medical School Foundation, P.O. Box 800776, Charlottesville, Va 22908.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home in Galax, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
June 20, 2020
Pat and family Sorry to hear of Dr. King's passing. He was an asset to the hospital.I worked with him for many years in Outpatient Surgery@Twin County. The kids loved him and his wit. He also took care of my daughter for years with her allergies. May God give you strength and peace during this time. Gloria Fowler
Gloria Fowler
Coworker
June 19, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to our extended family during this time. Hold on to the happy memories, they will last forever.
Whitney Stokes (King)
Family
June 19, 2020
I worked with Pete for at least six years when I returned to the US and Galax, Virginia, and we were both retired senior Naval medical officers. His medical practice and clinic were excellent and I still love our staff, Amy Higgins and Julie Hodges. Good people seem to attract other good people. Signed: Cameron Gillespie, MD.
Cameron Gillespie
June 19, 2020
So sorry! Worked with him many years at Twin County in Outpatient Surgery. He will be missed! May God comfort you all!
Terry Funk
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Pat and Family, I worked with Dr. King for many years at Twin County. He was a great clinician and a kind and caring physician. He was my daughter's physician for many years. Prayers for your family.
Sandra Moretz
Coworker
June 17, 2020
so sorry to hear about Dr kings passing , he was a wonderful doctor, and i loved working for him at the ent clinic , prayers to Pat and the rest of the family , i know he will be missed by many
amy higgins
Friend
June 17, 2020
Pat,
Denise & I are so sorry for your loss. We were lucky enough to be able to spend some fun times with you & Pete. He was a great guy! We'll be sure to keep you in our thoughts & prayers.
Rich Kaplan
Friend
June 16, 2020
Dr. King was a great surgeon and a wonderful doctor who cared for his patients in a professional and dedicated manner. He was really missed when he retired from his practice. My condolences to his family.
Linda Whittaker
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
Pat, So very sorry to hear about Pete. I can remember the Christmas Eve dinners we had. You and Pete were such true friends of my parents, and you always had great fun together! My thoughts are with you.
Sally Fields
Friend
June 16, 2020
Pat, So sorry to read this about Pete....I practiced with him at Roanoke ENT in the early seventies and we have remained good friends through the years. I recently called him and we had a great conversation. I will always keep the fond memories I have of him and I join you in your grief over his loss. Dr Richard Grayson
RICHARD GRAYSON
Friend
June 16, 2020
Sorry to learn of Pete's death. I was on the staff at Roanoke Memorial Hospital with him and enjoyed playing golf with him at the Roanoke Country Club. He was a fine gentleman. May he rest in peace.
Robert Pooley
Friend
June 16, 2020
Pat, I am so sorry to hear of Pete's passing. He was such a wonderful man. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Donna Moore
June 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Beth & Sally. I remember your Dad. He was my doctor and a family friend. I remember hearing his sports car (Porsche) going down Darwin Road early in the morning!
I have four girls now and am a pastors wife. Would love to hear from you.
Mary Hansbarger Johnston
Friend
June 15, 2020
I learned alot from this sweet, funny man, during my years in the OR with him. Such a wonderful person, and physician.
Pam Surratt
June 15, 2020
Pat,

Many prayers going out to you and your family in Petes passing! He was such a special person to me. He helped me so much and I will remember him fondly.
Debbie Wilson
Friend
June 15, 2020
Pat and Family,
I worked for Dr. King for several years. He was always nice and a gentleman. I thought the world of him. Im ready sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for you and the family.
Annabelle Horton
Annabelle Horton
Coworker
June 15, 2020
Pat,
So sorry to hear about Dr. King. I worked with him at Roanoke Memorial and at Twin County. He was always a gentleman and I loved his sense of humor. I miss this kind man. He was one of a kind and a wonderful doctor.
Shelby Luper
Shelby Luper
Friend
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dreama Holdaway
Friend
June 15, 2020
Sorry to hear about Dr. King
Mike Ayers & Donna Brown
Friend
June 15, 2020
Dr. King was a wonderful doctor and a great guy. I stated going to him while he was in Roanoke and continued for many years when he came to Galax. My sincere sympathy to Pat and his family.
Emma Underwood
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
Pat and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Dr. King. He was one of the kindest, gentle men I knew. I appreciate so much the care he took of me!
Ruth Hall
Friend
June 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person who was well respected in his profession,
Mary Jane Stamper Carico
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved