Earl Edward Griffey Jr., 51, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019, at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.He was born in Marion, Va., and loved to fish.He was a loving husband, son, father and grandfather.Survivors include his wife and best friend, Darlene S. Griffey; parents, Earl and Brenda Griffey; sons, Jaymee and Kendra Marshall, Dalton and Abby Marshall; daughters, Sheena and Kevin Porter and Shanna and Scott Pickett; his grandchildren who called him Happy, Trenton, Caitlyn and Jackson Porter; and his sister, Tammy and Donald Davidson.Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hutton officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to services.Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lowman Valley Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Griffey family.