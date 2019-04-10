Earl Edward Griffey Jr.

  • "He was the sun in my shine , he was my most precious jewel..."
    - Darlene Griffey
  • "He was the best uncle any girl could ask for! Always loving..."
    - Sara Davidson
  • "Brenda, Earl and family, My heart breaks for all of you...."
    - Brenda Viers
  • "So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you during this..."
    - Ricky and Lisa Pickle
  • "Earl was my rock and my sunshine. His sparkle lit up my..."
    - Darlene Griffey

Earl Edward Griffey Jr., 51, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019, at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.
He was born in Marion, Va., and loved to fish.
He was a loving husband, son, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife and best friend, Darlene S. Griffey; parents, Earl and Brenda Griffey; sons, Jaymee and Kendra Marshall, Dalton and Abby Marshall; daughters, Sheena and Kevin Porter and Shanna and Scott Pickett; his grandchildren who called him Happy, Trenton, Caitlyn and Jackson Porter; and his sister, Tammy and Donald Davidson.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hutton officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to services.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lowman Valley Cemetery.
