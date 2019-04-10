Earl Edward Griffey Jr., 51, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019, at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.
He was born in Marion, Va., and loved to fish.
He was a loving husband, son, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife and best friend, Darlene S. Griffey; parents, Earl and Brenda Griffey; sons, Jaymee and Kendra Marshall, Dalton and Abby Marshall; daughters, Sheena and Kevin Porter and Shanna and Scott Pickett; his grandchildren who called him Happy, Trenton, Caitlyn and Jackson Porter; and his sister, Tammy and Donald Davidson.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hutton officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to services.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lowman Valley Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Griffey family.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019