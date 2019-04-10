Earl Lee Morgan, 80, of Galax, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born in East Prairie, Missouri on Feb. 23, 1939, to the late Eugene Morgan and Ruby Morgan Schneider.
Survivors include his wife, Dee Morgan; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Stacey Morgan; two grandchildren, all of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Jim Nolan of Phoenix, Ariz.; and three family members of Galax.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church or the Galax Department of Social Services Foster Care Fund.
