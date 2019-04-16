Earl Wayne Edwards, 65, of Galax, died Monday, April 8, 2019, in the North Carolina Baptist Hospital.
He was born in Massachusetts on March 30, 1954, to Worth Arnold and Delores Olivera Luiz Edwards.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Earl Wayne and Tiffany Edwards of Independence; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Emmett Bowers of Galax; two grandchildren; a nephew and wife; a great-niece; and a great-nephew.
A funeral will be held Friday at noon in the Asbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lee Houston officiating. Burial will follow in the Glade Creek Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Asbury United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to either the Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Hillsville, Va. 24343 or to the Asbury United Methodist Church Building Fund, C/O Sandra Bowers, 3376 Beech Grove Lane, Galax, Va. 24333.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019