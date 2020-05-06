Ms. Edna Cathleen Roberts, 65, of Galax, Va., passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Grayson County, Va., on July 2, 1954, to the late Foster Leonard and Euna Faye Bobbitt Roberts.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Yvonne Roberts.
Survivors include her sisters, Vicki Jones and husband, Roger Lee of the home, Faye Rosemary Bowers of Galax, Va., and Gennie Marie Payne and husband, Larry of Pilot Mountain, N.C.; brother, Foster Leonard Roberts and wife, Anita of Independence, Va.; special friend, Kathy Brungot of the home; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Hackler Cemetery in Grayson County at 2 p.m. Argil Roberts, Vickie Whitaker and Melinda Shew will officiate.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020