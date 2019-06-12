Edna Louise Blevins Paisley, 59, of Fries, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Grayson County on June 19, 1959, to the late John Jackson Blevins and Patsy Jean Kinser Blevins.
Survivors include her husband, Rodger Paisley of the home; daughter, Tabitha Gravley and husband, Michael of Fries; step-daughter, Lisa Bright and husband, David of Sparta, N.C.; God-daughter, Kaleigh Robinson of Fries; brother, John Blevins and wife, Judy of Ivanhoe; sister, Patty Bond and husband, Curtis of Fries; half-sister, Lowana Maxwell of Galax.
Private services may be held at a later date.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019