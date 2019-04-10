Edna Marie Vaughan Dye, 41, of Galax, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem.
She was born on March 16, 1978, in Galax, to Floyd and Elizabeth Duncan Vaughan.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include two sons, Aaron Smith and Eli Vaughan; mother and step-father, Elizabeth and Richard Duncan; sister, Sandra Yelton, all of Galax; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; many friends; and caregivers, Carla Diamond, Tammy Bell, Robert Hill and Bob Wilkinson.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dale Ward and Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019