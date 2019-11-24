Edna Montgomery Norman, 89, of Galax, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Carroll County on Sept. 3, 1930, to Kelly H. and Eula Ann Norman Montgomery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy B. Norman.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Calvin Griffith and Sandra and David Hankley, all of Galax; two sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and Peggy Norman of Hoover, Ala., and Phillip and Tabatha Norman of Hillsville; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Roberts of King, N.C.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Felts Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Ernie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019