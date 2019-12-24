Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 10:00 AM Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He passed away Dec. 22, 2019.

He was preceded in death by them and his older brother, Trent Lucas Rudy.

Survivors include his wife of more than 66 years, Roberta Jo Groseclose Rudy of the home; three sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory Richard and Marlene Rudy of Galax, Charles Telford and Sarah Rudy of Sparta, N.C., and Joel Stephen and Florence Robertson-Rudy of Glade Spring, Va.; his grandson, Lucas Randolph Rudy, who lives in Radford, Va.; a sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Bell of Prairie Village, Kans.; nieces and nephews, Peggy Leigh Cavin and David Trent Rudy (both of Austinville, Va.), as well as Roberta (Bobbe) Bell Anson of Gardner, Kans., and Keith Bell of Denver, Colo.

Our family also wishes to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Edsel's special caregiver, Kathy Graham, for her loyal and dedicated service to him and to us.

Edsel had a lifelong interest in farming, which he continued on at least a part-time basis his entire life.

He graduated from Jackson Memorial High School in Wythe County in 1948 and went on to achieve a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture at Virginia Polytechnic Institute (now Virginia Tech) in 1952.

He continued his service as a lieutenant in the United States Air Force from 1952-1955, with postings in Pensacola, Fla., and Bitburg, Germany.

On June 1, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Roberta Jo Groseclose.

Edsel spent his career years as a county supervisor for the Farmers' Home Administration (FmHA) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, serving in Wythe, Carroll and Grayson Counties of Southwest Virginia, from 1956 through 1986. Many in this region received assistance from Edsel and the FmHA to enable the purchasing and building of their homes. It was not uncommon, years after the fact, for him to be thanked by many of those receiving his assistance in this regard.

After his retirement from federal service in 1986, Edsel continued his farming work at the family homestead in Bethany, Wythe County, Va.

He also became a chartered and very active member in the Twin County Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, restoring and touring with his Model A Fords that were made the same year he was born.

Edsel was a member of First United Methodist Church, Galax, beginning in 1960.

He was also a very active member of the Galax Y's Men Club, who have graciously offered to serve as honorary pall bearers for his funeral service.

The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, prior to Edsel's service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel in Galax, with his funeral service conducted at 11 a.m. there by the Rev. Richard Gregory and the Rev. Mark McFadden. A graveside service followed at Bethany United Methodist Church at Austinville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to First United Methodist Church of Galax.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019

