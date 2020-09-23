1/
Edward Dean Montgomery Jr.
1947 - 2020
Edward Dean Montgomery Jr., better known as Eddie, 73, of Mount Airy, N.C., died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Grayson County on March 20, 1947, to the late Dean Montgomery and Wilma Showalter.
Survivors include his wife, Judith (Judy) Montgomery of Mount Airy, N.C.; sons and daughter-in-law, Brian and Teresa Montgomery, Darrin Montgomery and Eric Dean Montgomery, all of Moount Airy, N.C.; and four grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice Montgomery, Cheryl and Gary Davis, Myra and Mike Kirby, all of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service was held Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Barry Newman and Alan Montgomery officiating. Burial followed in the Galyean Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Galyean Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
SEP
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
