He was born in Carroll County on Sept. 12, 1940, to Frank William and Lydia Emmelene Walker Delp.

Survivors include his wife, Viola Morris Delp of Hickory, N.C.; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa Darlene and John Whitener of Mountain City, Tenn., and Ginger and Kenneth Wilson of Taylorsville , N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Constance Delp of Maiden, N.C.; siblings and spouses, Pat and Joe Alman of Atlanta, Ga., Lavon and Glenn Henderson of Whitesville, W.Va., Janie Delp, Roger and Linda Delp, Freddie and Christine Delp, Rawlan and Tammy Delp and Donald and Sherry Delp, all of Woodlawn, and John and Hazel Delp of Galax; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Walker Cemetery with Dr. Hampton Drum officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

