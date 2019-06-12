Eleanor Hope Rector, 80, of Galax, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was born in Carroll County on June 10, 1938.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Eldean Rector.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Deana and Kevin Osborne and Sonja Rector, all of Galax; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a great-nephew.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Cranberry Christian Church with the Rev. Eddie Stanley and the Rev. Bill Ring officiating. Burial will follow in the Cranberry Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Cranberry Christian Church.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 24 to May 26, 2019