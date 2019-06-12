Elizabeth Ann Semones Frazier (1966 - 2019)
Elizabeth Ann Semones Frazier, 53, of Galax, died Monday, June 3, 2019, in Hillsville, Va. 
She was born March 27, 1966, in Sparta, N.C., to Coy Rush and Alma Smith Semones. 
Survivors include her husband, Timothy Gray Frazier of the home; one son, Christopher and Heather Semones of Hickory, N.C.; one daughter, Catherine and Bobbie Renae Frazier of Blountville, Tenn.; two brothers, Franklin and Gail Semones of Pinnacle, N.C., and Garry and Patricia Semones of King, N.C.; an aunt; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sam Burnette officiating.  Burial followed in the Kirby Cemetery. The family received friends on Friday from 6 to 8 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 10 to June 11, 2019
