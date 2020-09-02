1/
Elizabeth Fern Woodel Cooke
1938 - 2020
Elizabeth Fern Woodel Cooke, 82, of Mount Airy, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living in Mount Airy, N.C.
She was born in Grayson County, Va., on June 29, 1938, to the late Grace Ayers Jones.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memories are sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Leslie Cooke and Joe and Kat Cooke; daughter, Lisa Cooke; grandchildren, Nicolas Cooke and wife Whitney, Mackenzie, Maggie and Brett Cooke, Seth Cooke and wife Naomi, Jacob Cooke and wife Alison, Tonya Goldsberry and Morgan Harris and husband Trey; great-grandchildren, Genevieve Cooke, Carter Goldsberry, Ellie Goldsberry, Brooks Harris, Harlan Harris; as well as several brothers and sisters; and special friend, Marvin Hiatt.
Cooke was preceded in death by her husband Erwin Cleo Cooke and her mother Grace Ayers Jones.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, N.C., with services conducted by the Rev. Randy Edwards. Burial was in Oakdale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
