Elizabeth (Liz) A. Kane, 70, died on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Carroll County.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1949, in Schenectady, N.Y.
She resided in Woodlawn and Sebring, Fla.
Liz was predeceased by her parents, Milton Danko (1957) and Mary (Malinowski) Danko (1998).
She was the wife of Alan Kane.
Survivors include her brothers, Milton (Nancy) Danko and William (Connie) Danko; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
At Liz's request, there will be no services.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019