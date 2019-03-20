Elizabeth Merlene King, 84, of Galax, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Galax.
She was born in Carroll County on April 7, 1934, to Roby and Lena Winesette Padgett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. King.
Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Joyce and Addison Jones of Austinville and Joy Creed of Galax; one son, Gary King of Woodlawn; sisters and brother-in-law, Janice and Jay Fields of Galax and Janetta Fields of Bassett; brother, Norris Padgett of Galax; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Don Fox officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
