Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Anawalt and is the daughter of Augustus and Lenora Baldwin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Fitzgerald Jr.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Pastor Richard and Carolyn Fitzgerald of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Webster Gilbreath of W.Va., daughter and son-in-law, Lenora and Timothy Mayo of Md.; daughter and son-in-law, Iris and Ray Nemore of N.C., daughter, Orita Fitzgerald-Waller of North Carolina, daughter, Debora Braxton of North Carolina, daughter, Ninette

The service will be held at noon on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Mt. Bethel United Holy Church in Anawalt with Pastor Virginia Rucker officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Bluewell, W.Va. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., until the time of service.

Gregory-Page Funeral Home in Welch, W.Va., is serving the family.

To leave online condolences: Elder Elizabeth V. Fitzgerald, 88, of Galax, formerly of Anawalt, W.Va., died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home.She was born in Anawalt and is the daughter of Augustus and Lenora Baldwin.She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Fitzgerald Jr.Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Pastor Richard and Carolyn Fitzgerald of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Webster Gilbreath of W.Va., daughter and son-in-law, Lenora and Timothy Mayo of Md.; daughter and son-in-law, Iris and Ray Nemore of N.C., daughter, Orita Fitzgerald-Waller of North Carolina, daughter, Debora Braxton of North Carolina, daughter, Ninette Smith of Georgia and daughter, Faith Markham of North Carolina; her siblings, Mattie Edwards of N.Y., Gussie Williams and Ruth Clemons, both of Texas and Enoch Baldwin and wife, Betty of Ga.; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces.The service will be held at noon on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Mt. Bethel United Holy Church in Anawalt with Pastor Virginia Rucker officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Bluewell, W.Va. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., until the time of service.Gregory-Page Funeral Home in Welch, W.Va., is serving the family.To leave online condolences: http://www.gregory-pagefh.com. Published in Galax Gazette from July 3 to July 4, 2019

Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close