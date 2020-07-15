Or Copy this URL to Share

She was born Aug. 17, 1939, in Carroll County, to the late Samuel and Mary Martin.

Survivors include her sister, Elva Mitchell; brother, Clarence Martin (Patricia); two children, Steven Hess (Cindi) and Rachel Simmons (Carl); four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

A funeral was held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Wendell Horton officiating. Burial followed in the Jeff Largen Family Cemetery.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

