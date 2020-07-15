Elsie Marie Martin, 80, of Deltaville, died Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born Aug. 17, 1939, in Carroll County, to the late Samuel and Mary Martin.
Survivors include her sister, Elva Mitchell; brother, Clarence Martin (Patricia); two children, Steven Hess (Cindi) and Rachel Simmons (Carl); four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A funeral was held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Wendell Horton officiating. Burial followed in the Jeff Largen Family Cemetery.
