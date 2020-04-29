Elsie Radford Stanley Griffin, 96, of Hillsville, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Carroll County to the late Lewis and Manilla Light Radford.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Benton E. Stanley and Elmer Griffin.
Survivors include her step-son and spouse, Kenneth and Mary Jane Griffin; two grandsons and spouse,; four great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many other family members.
A graveside service with burial following will be held at Reed Island Springs Cemetery with Aaron G. Patton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or Reed Island Springs Cemetery Fund.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020