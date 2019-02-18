Obituary



She was born April 18, 1925, in Grayson County to Hagar and Ethel Amburn

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Leagan; one sister, Ruby Parks; and three brothers, Wayne, Ray and Nelson Smith.

Survivors include one sister, Marie Combs of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Tuesday, Feb.12, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Glenn Dalton Jr., Monty Rector and Buster Trimble officiating. The family received friends Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. Internment will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery.



Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019

