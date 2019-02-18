Elsie Leagan of Galax died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Waddell Nursing Home.
She was born April 18, 1925, in Grayson County to Hagar and Ethel Amburn Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Leagan; one sister, Ruby Parks; and three brothers, Wayne, Ray and Nelson Smith.
Survivors include one sister, Marie Combs of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Tuesday, Feb.12, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Glenn Dalton Jr., Monty Rector and Buster Trimble officiating. The family received friends Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. Internment will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019