She was born in Wythe County on April 1, 1926, to Eugene and Carrie Kane Billings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Phibbs.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Cheryl Phibbs of Winston-Salem, N.C.; a daughter-in-law, Linda Phibbs of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; four grandchildren and spouses; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at noon in the Mt. Hope Cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Gunter officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

