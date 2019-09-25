Emmett Guy Meredith, 79, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Woltz Hospice House in Dobson, N.C
Meredith was born to the late Haskell Meredith and Odessa Sowers Meredith.
Meredith was a life long truck driver, loving husband and loving father.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Betty Webb Meredith; daughter, Janet Meredith Bohlken and husband John Henry of Greensboro, N.C.; son, David Meredith of Independence, Va.; brother, Kenneth Meredith and wife Veronica Meredith of Fancy Gap, Va.; sister, Reva Faye Shepherd and husband, Ronald Shepherd of Florida.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Wendell Horton and Pastor Kaye Seay officiating. The family received friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funerall Home Chapel from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Webb Skyview Cemetery Fund, at 1137 Skyview Drive, Fancy Gap, Va. 24328.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019