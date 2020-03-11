Emmett Ray Isom (1945 - 2020)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Obituary
mmett Ray Isom, 74, of Galax, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab.
He was born in Carroll County on Dec. 22, 1945, to Otie Littril and Rubye Faye Jones Isom.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Burnett Isom; daughter, Tiffany Ray Isom, both of Galax; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Oakland Cemetery with  Brother Dean Burnett officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Grayson VFW Post 7726. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
bullet World War II
