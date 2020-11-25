Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born on Sept. 4, 1927, in the Woodlawn Community of Carroll County, to Emmett Washington Jones Sr., and Bertha Irene Ogle Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Frost Jones of Woodlawn; daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah Jones Thompson of Florida, Karen Jones Campbell and C.L. of Abington and Phyllis Diane Jones Ayers and Don of Mechanicsville; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Michael Jones and Julia of Woodlawn, David Wayne Jones of Rocky Mount, Joseph William Jones of Galax, James Jeffery Jones of North Carolina and Jonathan Jones and Jennifer; sister and brother-in-law, Christine Jones Larrowe and Carroll of Woodlawn; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. There will be no visitation. Mask and social distancing will be enforced at the service.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

