Eric Anthony Crowder, 60, of Hillsville, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his father, Foy Dale Crowder.
Survivors include his wife, Gina Marie Branscome Crowder of the home; sons and daughter-in-law, Joshua Eric and Amanda Crowder and John Phillip and Tara Bible; mother, Martha Smythers Crowder; brother, Mark Alan Crowder; six grandchildren; and a niece.
A private family service will be held.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.