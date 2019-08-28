Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Oct. 23, 1921, to Andy Gwyn and Cora E. Byrd Cole in Independence.

Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Crigger of Galax, and Mary Joann Horton of Fries; sister, Bertha Nunley of Galax; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 35 great-great grandchildren; and caregiver, Charlotte Archer of Fires.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Floyd Crotts and Walter Jones and her significant other, Staley Hodge.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church by Pastor Garry Adams, the Rev. Larry Cline and Brother Chuck Edwards. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the family.

