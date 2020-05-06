Ernest "Ray" Lindsey, 81, of Galax, Va., passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Valley Health Care in Chilhowie, Va.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1938, in Galax, Va., to the late Ernest G. and Malesia Reynolds Lindsey.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Geneva Guynn, Alyene Byrd, Freida Patton and Sue Higgins; and brother, James Lindsey.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Harrison Lindsey of the home; sons, Patrick Lindsey and wife, Toni and Jason Lindsey and wife, Polly, all of Galax, Va.; brother, Ivan Lindsey and wife, MintieAnn of Galax, Va.; grandchildren, Carrie Sage Cline and husband, Nathan, Sydney Lindsey, Avery Lindsey and Emily Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Jase Cline and Jhett Cline.
Services may be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020