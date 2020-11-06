Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Bland on Jan. 4, 1948, to the late William Ernest and Ocie Stanley Williams.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Williams of Low Gap, N.C.; step-children and spouses, Jolena and Corey Kanode of Wytheville; Jaysha and Jason Ellison of Princeton, W.Va., and Kaylyn and Trevon Dednan of Missouri; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Larry Burton of Mount Airy, N.C., and Charlotte and Paul Lawson of Ararat; brothers, Elmer Williams of Richmond and Rodney Williams of Mount Airy, N.C.; eight grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastor Dud Spencer officiating. There will be a drive thru visitation at the Woodlawn Cemetery Sunday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service.

Social distancing and mask will be required for those attending the graveside service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the famiy.

