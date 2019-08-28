Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Morris Taylor Jr.. View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Morris Taylor Jr., 80, known as Morris Taylor, of Galax, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Taylor was born in Kershaw, S.C., on Oct. 2, 1938, to Ernest Morris Taylor Sr. and Sadie Wilson Taylor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sonja Gray Ward; niece, Audrey L. Taylor; nephew, Ashton Ward; and his mother-in-law Dorothy H. Ward.

A graduate of Clemson University in 1962, he began his textile career. His textile career took him to numerous states with Hanes Knitwear, Jockey International, Cinderella Knitting Mills and finally retiring from National Textiles in Galax, Va., which he considered his "little piece of Heaven."

He was an avid hunter, avid golfer and longtime member of the Blue Ridge Country Club. He enjoyed a great round of golf as well as a great dove shoot.

His proudest achievement was becoming a U.S. Marine Reservist for seven years.

He leaves his devoted wife of 52 years, Jane Ward Taylor of Galax, Va.; his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and David McAlister of Knoxville, Tenn.; son, Asa Todd Taylor of Hillsville, Va.; two grandchildren, Madison and Griffin McAlister; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeffrey and Linda Taylor of Kershaw, S.C., and Barry Taylor and W.R. and Donna Taylor of Lugoff, S.C.; brothers-in-law and spouses, Taylor and Penny Ward of Morristown, Tenn., Larry Ward of Cumming, Ga., and Roy and Tina Ward of Wilmington, N.C.; many nieces, nephews and close friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date in Kershaw, S.C.

While flowers are appreciated Taylor had requested donations in his memory be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kans. 66675-8517, the Galax Foundation For Excellence in Education, P.O. Box 487, Galax, Va. 24333 or to the SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103.

He was a man of few words but always had a "thumbs up" for everyone.

He was a faithful Clemson Tiger Fan to the end.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

