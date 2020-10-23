1/
Ernie Mavin Tolbert
1929 - 2020
Ernie Mavin Tolbert, 91, of Galax, Va., passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home.
Tolbert was born in Carroll County, Va., on May 2, 1929, to James Mack and Dellar Sexton Tolbert.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Edith Goad, Arvin Tolbert, Hobert Tolbert and Clyde Tolbert.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Peggy Jackson Tolbert; sons and daughter-in-law, J.B. and Rhonda Tolbert and Douglas Tolbert; daughters, Jane Smith and Lisa Tolbert, all of Galax, Va.; four grandchildren and spouses, Mack and Brandi Tolbert, Juliana and Shane Nichols, Elizabeth Smith and Collin Williams and Tristan Smith and Caitlin Horton; two great-grandchildren, Joshua Tolbert and Riley Nichols; and one sister, Zelma Goad of Hillsville.
A private graveside service was held for the family in the Monta Vista Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Memories & Condolences

10 entries
October 20, 2020
J.B. and family we sadden to hear of your dads passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Jeff Morrison Lynda S. Morrison
October 18, 2020
JB,Lisa,Doug,Jane and family I am so very sorry to hear about your dad's passing.He was a wonderful guy and I am sure he lived a great life.
Beckie Post
Friend
October 18, 2020
J. B. and family: You are in my thought and prayers.
Mary Jane Goad Espravnik
October 17, 2020
J.B. and family. We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
John and Fon Whitaker
October 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rosemary Taylor
Friend
October 16, 2020
Linda Bryant Edwards
Classmate
October 15, 2020
So sorry about your dad.You're in our thoughts and prayers.
David Wright
Friend
October 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mavins passing. You're in our thoughts and prayers. If you need anything me and Susan or mom.
James Haynes
Friend
October 15, 2020
Peggy Jane and Lisa I'm so sorry for your loss your are all in my thoughts and prayers
Linda M Hill
Acquaintance
October 15, 2020
Peggy and Family,
So sorry to hear about Mr. Tolbert. Sending prayers of peace and comfort to you.
Ruth Hall
Friend
