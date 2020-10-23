Ernie Mavin Tolbert, 91, of Galax, Va., passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home.
Tolbert was born in Carroll County, Va., on May 2, 1929, to James Mack and Dellar Sexton Tolbert.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Edith Goad, Arvin Tolbert, Hobert Tolbert and Clyde Tolbert.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Peggy Jackson Tolbert; sons and daughter-in-law, J.B. and Rhonda Tolbert and Douglas Tolbert; daughters, Jane Smith and Lisa Tolbert, all of Galax, Va.; four grandchildren and spouses, Mack and Brandi Tolbert, Juliana and Shane Nichols, Elizabeth Smith and Collin Williams and Tristan Smith and Caitlin Horton; two great-grandchildren, Joshua Tolbert and Riley Nichols; and one sister, Zelma Goad of Hillsville.
A private graveside service was held for the family in the Monta Vista Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral home is serving the family.