Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estella “Stella” Francis Myers Tiller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Stella was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Calvin Boone Tiller; her parents, Abraham Lincoln Myers "Link" and Pearl Leola Ramey Myers; and her brothers, Jessy, Grat and Charles.

Survivors include her son, James C. Tiller of Rockledge, Fla.; and four daughters, Betty J. Wood of Moore, S.C., Gelene A. Thompson of Wirtz, Va., Venus LaBounty of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Kathy Ayers of Manassas, Va.; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Stella loved, in this order: her mate for life, Calvin Boone Tiller (Boonie Bunch); her family, her God, and her piano.

She adored working with children especially in "Head Start" and seniors who she often serenaded in various nursing homes.

She led several lives. First, as a coal miner's daughter in W.Va., and then as a WWII war bride with two children under two.

After the war, Stella and Calvin had another daughter and then rebuilt their lives in the textile mills of Galax, Va., eventually adding two additional daughters to their family.

They retired to Interlachen, Fla., where she was active in the Volunteer Fire Department, local nursing homes and the First Baptist Church as a pianist.

She passed away peacefully in her sleep. All is well with her soul.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, Fla., is serving the family. Information: (321) 632-1350.

Condolences online at Estella "Stella" Francis Myers Tiller, 95, returned to her home in Heaven, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.Stella was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Calvin Boone Tiller; her parents, Abraham Lincoln Myers "Link" and Pearl Leola Ramey Myers; and her brothers, Jessy, Grat and Charles.Survivors include her son, James C. Tiller of Rockledge, Fla.; and four daughters, Betty J. Wood of Moore, S.C., Gelene A. Thompson of Wirtz, Va., Venus LaBounty of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Kathy Ayers of Manassas, Va.; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren and two on the way.Stella loved, in this order: her mate for life, Calvin Boone Tiller (Boonie Bunch); her family, her God, and her piano.She adored working with children especially in "Head Start" and seniors who she often serenaded in various nursing homes.She led several lives. First, as a coal miner's daughter in W.Va., and then as a WWII war bride with two children under two.After the war, Stella and Calvin had another daughter and then rebuilt their lives in the textile mills of Galax, Va., eventually adding two additional daughters to their family.They retired to Interlachen, Fla., where she was active in the Volunteer Fire Department, local nursing homes and the First Baptist Church as a pianist.She passed away peacefully in her sleep. All is well with her soul.Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, Fla., is serving the family. Information: (321) 632-1350.Condolences online at afcfcare.com. Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close