Estelle Petty Spencer, 90, of Galax, Va., passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
Spencer was born on Aug. 25, 1929, in Galax, Va., to Adam Dempsey and Naomi Ruth Caudill Petty.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reeves Isaac Spencer; brother, Alton Petty; sisters, Betty Jo Wilson and Helen Alley; and brothers-in-law, Ray Alley and Eddie Evans.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Spencer and Gregory Kilduff of Kingsville, Md., Cynthia Spencer of Frankford , Del., and Jill Spencer of Abingdon, Md.; three grandchildren, Elisabeth Kilduff, Lillian Kilduff and Cody Ferguson; sister, Loretta Evans; brother and sister-in-law, Wade and Kate Petty; sister-in-law, Karen Petty; and her special pet, Doolittle.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for the memorial service at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020