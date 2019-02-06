Esther Mae Greer Delp, 96, of Elk Creek, Va., died at her home on Jan. 23, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Mae Greer Delp.
She was born Sept. 26, 1922, to Charles and Olga Cox Greer in Grant, Va.
She was the widow of Ralph Delp.
Survivors include one daughter, Ms. Janet A. Martin of Fries, Va.; and one son, David Delp of Maiden, N.C.; one sister, Vera Young of Troutdale, Va., the Crossroads Community; five grandchildren and spouses, Elizabeth Martin-Kent and husband, Mick, Leigh Anne Hilbert and husband, Tom, Chad Delp and wife, Angela, Adam Delp and wife, Tammy and Timothy Delp and wife, Kirsten; seven great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Derrick, Eli, Jack, Gad, Asher and Alyssa; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Va., with interment in church cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Gleasanna Dixon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Delp family.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2019