Ethel Mae Dalton Goad, 95, of Dugspur, died on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Galax Health and Rehab.
She was born in Carroll County, on Aug. 11, 1923, to the late Flurnoy and Essie Dalton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Delton Goad.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Dale Thompson of Dugspur and Frances and Ronnie Turman of Laurel Fork; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Sherri Goad of Dugspur; brother, Elvis Glenn Dalton and wife Mary of Bassett; two grandsons; a granddaughter; five great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and an honorary granddaughter.
A funeral was held Aug. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shawn Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Fredrick Nester Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019