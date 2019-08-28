Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Carroll County, on Aug. 11, 1923, to the late Flurnoy and Essie Dalton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Delton Goad.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Dale Thompson of Dugspur and Frances and Ronnie Turman of Laurel Fork; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Sherri Goad of Dugspur; brother, Elvis Glenn Dalton and wife Mary of Bassett; two grandsons; a granddaughter; five great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and an honorary granddaughter.

A funeral was held Aug. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shawn Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Fredrick Nester Cemetery.

